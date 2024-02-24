Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock worth $110,378 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PEG stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 2,624,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.62. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

