Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.45. 1,120,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.61. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $216.49.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 70.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

