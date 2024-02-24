Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 118,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 16,565 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 133.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.78. The company had a trading volume of 10,563,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,831,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

