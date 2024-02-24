Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 498 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GEHC traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,815,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,331. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.91. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEHC

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.