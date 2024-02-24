Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 727 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after acquiring an additional 767,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,187,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,816,000 after acquiring an additional 588,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.18. 6,147,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,719,635. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

