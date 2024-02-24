Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned about 0.08% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 80.8% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 16,177 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $15,166,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $537,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 64.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.41. 716,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,432. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.05.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

