Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SCHM traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $76.93. The company had a trading volume of 345,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,591. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.86.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

