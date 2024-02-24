BayCom Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
BayCom has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.
BayCom Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.76. 32,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BayCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in BayCom by 55.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 198.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 536,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.
BayCom Company Profile
BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.
