BayCom Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Shares of BCML stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $19.76. 32,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586. BayCom has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $228.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 20.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of BayCom by 0.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 715,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BayCom in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in BayCom by 55.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 132,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 47,708 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BayCom during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 198.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 536,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

