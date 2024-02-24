Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BECN opened at $87.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

