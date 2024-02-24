Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.04

Bega Cheese Limited (ASX:BGA – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.

Bega Cheese Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Bega Cheese alerts:

About Bega Cheese

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bega Cheese Limited receives, processes, manufactures, and distributes dairy and other food-related products in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Branded and Bulk. The Branded segment manufactures value added consumer products for owned and externally owned brands. The Bulk segment manufactures bulk dairy ingredients, nutritional, and bio nutrient products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bega Cheese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bega Cheese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.