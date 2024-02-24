Benchmark Begins Coverage on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.05.

CHPT opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.57. The company has a market cap of $796.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChargePoint by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 358,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 96,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in ChargePoint by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 64,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 42,793 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ChargePoint by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 353,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

