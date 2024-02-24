Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Boosted by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,951 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Price Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,815. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $3,633,463.07. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,370 shares in the company, valued at $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $16,048,344.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

