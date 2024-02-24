Biglari (NYSE:BH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

BH opened at $162.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Biglari has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.04.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 4,561 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.27 per share, with a total value of $995,529.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,107 shares in the company, valued at $275,043,554.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,511 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,201. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 1.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Biglari by 20.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Biglari by 32.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Biglari by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

