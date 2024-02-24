BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) versus Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Critical Comparison

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.91, meaning that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 0 3.00 Denali Therapeutics 0 0 9 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $13.29, suggesting a potential upside of 132.67%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $48.20, suggesting a potential upside of 184.70%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.

91.5% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCryst Pharmaceuticals $270.83 million 4.32 -$247.12 million ($1.25) -4.57 Denali Therapeutics $108.46 million 21.70 -$325.99 million ($0.97) -17.45

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCryst Pharmaceuticals -74.43% N/A -39.26% Denali Therapeutics -36.51% -11.54% -9.20%

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats BioCryst Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema. It is also developing BCX9930, an oral factor D inhibitor for complement-mediated diseases; and Galidesivir, to treat various RNA viruses, including Marburg, Yellow Fever, Ebola, and Zika. The company has collaborations and in-license relationships with the Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; Seqirus UK Limited; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Green Cross Corporation; National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; and The University of Alabama at Birmingham, as well as Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and Industrial Research, Ltd. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson's disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; and DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company's other programs comprise SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

