BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.13.

BTAI opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $32.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 311,516 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $24,904,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,220,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 91,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 91.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 668,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 318,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

