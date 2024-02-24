BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,324,773.60 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,876,617 shares in the company, valued at $230,438,797.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 126,947 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BCAT stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

