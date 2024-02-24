BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Acquires $3,324,773.60 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 214,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,324,773.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,876,617 shares in the company, valued at $230,438,797.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 126,947 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,947.97.
- On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,342 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $331,868.10.
- On Tuesday, February 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,896 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $278,461.76.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,476 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $130,530.40.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,823 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $690,722.43.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,936 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $230,014.40.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,680 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $838,244.40.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 134,946 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $2,049,829.74.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, with a total value of $522,692.52.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance
BCAT stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $15.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 31.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
–
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.