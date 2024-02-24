Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX) Insider Scott Williamson Purchases 491,628 Shares

Blackstone Minerals Limited (ASX:BSX – Get Free Report) insider Scott Williamson purchased 491,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,497.68 ($19,279.53).

Scott Williamson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone Minerals alerts:

On Monday, February 12th, Scott Williamson purchased 508,372 shares of Blackstone Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,418.60 ($16,613.46).

Blackstone Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, gold, platinum, manganese, and palladium deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project, which covers an area of 367 square kilometers located in the British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.