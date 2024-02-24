Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 656 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $78.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $83.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on Block

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 843.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 419.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.