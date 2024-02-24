Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.17, with a volume of 1615810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley downgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,810,000. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,421,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,726,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth $96,641,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,354,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

