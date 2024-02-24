BMO Capital Markets Cuts Workiva (NYSE:WK) Price Target to $113.00

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $123.00 to $113.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Workiva from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workiva has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.50.

NYSE WK opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.00. Workiva has a 1-year low of $80.50 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 133.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

