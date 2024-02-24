BMO Capital Markets Lowers Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$150.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$170.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$152.00 to C$146.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$199.00 to C$195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Canadian Tire from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$167.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$162.44.

Shares of Canadian Tire stock opened at C$141.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$142.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$145.48. Canadian Tire has a 12-month low of C$128.88 and a 12-month high of C$189.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. In other Canadian Tire news, Director Cathryn Elizabeth Cranston purchased 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$143.69 per share, with a total value of C$50,291.50. Also, Director Steve Frazier acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$103.73 per share, with a total value of C$41,490.00. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

