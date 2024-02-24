BNB Market Cap Reaches $56.91 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 24th. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $380.59 or 0.00744800 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $56.91 billion and approximately $1.57 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BNB has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,543,355 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling BNB
