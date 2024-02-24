Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 8.75 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,505.96 on Friday. Booking has a 12-month low of $2,383.18 and a 12-month high of $3,918.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3,576.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3,253.56. The stock has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a negative return on equity of 7,723.61% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.74 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 178.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 41 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

About Booking

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

