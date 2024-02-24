Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $3,859.49 and last traded at $3,845.39, with a volume of 97963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3,741.13.

The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 7,723.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $24.74 EPS.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,664.69.

Get Our Latest Report on BKNG

Insider Activity

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $4,228,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of Booking by 11.5% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 18,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,543,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $122.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,576.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,253.56.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.