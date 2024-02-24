Borr Drilling Limited Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BORR)

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

Borr Drilling Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BORR opened at $6.22 on Friday. Borr Drilling has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market capitalization of $948.49 million, a PE ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after buying an additional 5,625,213 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth about $8,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth about $5,164,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

Further Reading

