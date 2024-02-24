Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Posts Earnings Results

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Borr Drilling stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $948.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76 and a beta of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Borr Drilling has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.01.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 250.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,270,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after purchasing an additional 129,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

