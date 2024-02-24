Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Brady were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brady by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,373,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,227,000 after purchasing an additional 409,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Brady by 8.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,009,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,934,000 after buying an additional 148,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brady by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,727,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brady by 18.9% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,252,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,763,000 after buying an additional 198,805 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Stock Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $63.02.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

