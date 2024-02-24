Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.
NYSE:BRC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 465,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.
