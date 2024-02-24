Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Brady updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.950-4.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.95-4.10 EPS.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE:BRC traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.82. 465,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,917. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brady

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Brady by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,133,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Brady by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,271 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 33,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRC

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.