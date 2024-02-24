Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,000 Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $5,211,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 327,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GENI stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Genius Sports from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

