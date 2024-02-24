Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

