Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Lear worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.22.

Lear Stock Down 0.1 %

LEA stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.06. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.79 and a fifty-two week high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

