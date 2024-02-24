Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 151,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,972 shares in the last quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 91.9% during the second quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC now owns 1,259,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,132,000 after acquiring an additional 603,240 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,521,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,299,000 after acquiring an additional 299,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mercury General by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,732,000 after purchasing an additional 285,445 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,106,000 after purchasing an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mercury General from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

NYSE:MCY opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $52.42. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

