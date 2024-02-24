Brian T. Olsavsky Sells 16,800 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $2,838,696.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.99 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $175.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

