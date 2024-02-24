BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BTSG. UBS Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.39.

BTSG opened at $9.32 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

