BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) vs. Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Financial Review

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Option Care Health and BrightSpring Health Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Option Care Health 0 0 3 0 3.00 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 9 0 2.90

Option Care Health currently has a consensus target price of $38.17, indicating a potential upside of 18.38%. BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus target price of $16.39, indicating a potential upside of 75.85%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Option Care Health.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Option Care Health 6.21% 18.78% 8.27% BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Option Care Health and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Option Care Health and BrightSpring Health Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Option Care Health $4.30 billion 1.33 $150.56 million $1.47 21.93 BrightSpring Health Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Option Care Health has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpring Health Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Option Care Health beats BrightSpring Health Services on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc. offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders. It also offers treatments to manage the progression of neurological disorders, such as multiple sclerosis, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and others; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; therapies that women need to survive and thrive through high-risk pregnancies; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications, as well as nursing services. Option Care Health, Inc. is headquartered in Bannockburn, Illinois.

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

