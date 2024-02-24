Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.51

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.51 and last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 161265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Brinker International Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.47.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brinker International

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $1,086,610.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,114 shares of company stock worth $2,148,223 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Brinker International by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brinker International by 411.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 137,354 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,426,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,852,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

