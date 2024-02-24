Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,304.20

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,304.20 and last traded at $1,288.00, with a volume of 1274748 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,227.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,005.95.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,175.75 and a 200-day moving average of $989.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,812,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $4,293,000. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $62,226,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

