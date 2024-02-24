Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $57.88

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,106,000. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 37,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $59.61.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

