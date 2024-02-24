Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $57.88

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.57.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AtriCure from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th.
NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $33.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.58. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $59.61.
AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.
AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.
