Brokerages Set Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT at $177.00

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

BIDU opened at $111.36 on Monday. Baidu has a 1 year low of $97.51 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Baidu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Baidu by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,088,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,548,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Baidu by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares during the period. 21.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

