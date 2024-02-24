Brokerages Set DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) PT at $75.67

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.84%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

