Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) PT at $90.11

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.66. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 477.39% and a negative net margin of 139.70%. The firm had revenue of $127.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

