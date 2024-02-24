Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $39.17

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
QURE opened at $6.32 on Monday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $302.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03.
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
