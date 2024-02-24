Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Target Price at $39.17

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on uniQure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

uniQure Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $26,572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in uniQure by 111.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,681,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,959 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $8,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 2,172.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 931,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 890,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QURE opened at $6.32 on Monday. uniQure has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $302.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.