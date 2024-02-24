Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLSI)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.89). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenwich LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.15 million, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 12,700 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $140,589.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,951,923.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 52.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

