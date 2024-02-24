Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.74

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $193.74 and last traded at $190.45, with a volume of 226115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.21 and its 200-day moving average is $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 2.04.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 203.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 512,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,619,000 after purchasing an additional 60,916 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,155 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

