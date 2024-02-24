BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI) Major Shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust Sells 20,000 Shares

BurgerFi International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $13,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Rosatti Revocable Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $11,800.00.

On Monday, February 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $12,200.00.

On Friday, February 9th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, February 7th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $12,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $13,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $13,600.00.

On Friday, January 12th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $15,400.00.

On Monday, January 8th, John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 20,000 shares of BurgerFi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $16,200.00.

BurgerFi International Stock Performance

Shares of BFI opened at $0.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. BurgerFi International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BurgerFi International

About BurgerFi International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BurgerFi International in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 548.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 126,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in BurgerFi International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and franchises fast-casual and premium-casual dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, pizza, coal fired chicken wings, homemade meatballs, and a variety of handcrafted sandwiches and salads.

