C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires 8,247 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 5,572.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 87.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XRX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Xerox Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,210. Xerox Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

