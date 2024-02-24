C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 403 United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $148,164.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,440.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,605 shares of company stock valued at $8,968,225. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded up $9.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.03. The company had a trading volume of 524,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,913. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

