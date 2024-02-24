C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys New Shares in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OPCH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of OPCH stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 2,047,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,874. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

