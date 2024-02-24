C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of UiPath by 55.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 968,036 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 344,499 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,234,696 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after acquiring an additional 210,810 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,757.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,520 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,939,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,688,009. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.32 and a beta of 0.97.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $325.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.54 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. Analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on PATH

UiPath Company Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.