C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after acquiring an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 476,726.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 410,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,299,000 after purchasing an additional 409,985 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CAR traded up $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,757,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,996. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $244.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.70.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 696.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.40.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

